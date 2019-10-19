NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Purchases 4,600 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter worth $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth $40,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 372.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $24,437,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total value of $2,201,745.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,130.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,452 shares of company stock worth $28,252,925 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,927. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $104.17 and a 52 week high of $132.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.02. The stock has a market cap of $104.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

