NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Makes New $152,000 Investment in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGTX. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 1,119.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 12,400.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.46. 1,141,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09. TG Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $9.38.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99,488.13% and a negative return on equity of 496.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on TGTX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.90.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

