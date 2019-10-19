Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $17,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,645,000 after purchasing an additional 43,213 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth $1,832,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 27.6% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 29.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth $2,907,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $214.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $148.44 and a one year high of $232.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.40 and a 200 day moving average of $215.99.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target (up previously from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup set a $260.00 price target on Air Products & Chemicals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.53.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.