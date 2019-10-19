Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $20,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $49,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $440.05 on Friday. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $272.91 and a twelve month high of $445.00. The company has a market cap of $97.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.63.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $413.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.95.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total value of $389,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,879.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

