Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 310 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,419 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.8% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $202,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 670 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 859 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,752,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $1,757.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,774.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,846.58. The stock has a market cap of $884.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $431,515. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 7,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,791.40, for a total transaction of $12,797,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,338,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,258.44.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

