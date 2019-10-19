Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on Nike from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Nike from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set an underperform rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.98.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.10. 5,993,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,303,586. Nike has a twelve month low of $66.53 and a twelve month high of $96.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.89 and a 200 day moving average of $85.78. The stock has a market cap of $149.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 3,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $281,061.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $15,414,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,054,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,932,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 505,579 shares of company stock worth $45,961,980. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Nike by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Nike by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Nike by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nike by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Nike by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,562 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

