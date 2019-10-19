NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Now Covered by B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 114.86% from the stock’s current price.

NGM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.40. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $19.27.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.71. The company had revenue of $25.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Peter Svennilson purchased 28,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $383,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column purchased 67,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $913,839.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 577,016 shares of company stock worth $7,473,783 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,968,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $5,109,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,464,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $564,000.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

