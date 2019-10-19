Nexty Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $864,919.00 (NTY)

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. In the last seven days, Nexty has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Nexty has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $864,919.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexty coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00227597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.01134151 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00029653 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00088852 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nexty Profile

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,595,803,417 coins. The official website for Nexty is nexty.io . Nexty’s official message board is medium.com/nextyplatform . Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nexty Coin Trading

Nexty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

