NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,065,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,483,000 after buying an additional 322,245 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,503,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,814,000 after purchasing an additional 918,941 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 436,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 265,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $149.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.36 and its 200-day moving average is $147.58. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.72 and a 12 month high of $158.11.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5807 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

