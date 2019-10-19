NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,310 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $234,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,500 shares in the company, valued at $618,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.69 per share, for a total transaction of $33,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,080 shares of company stock worth $372,710. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Olin in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

OLN opened at $18.20 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.35.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Olin had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

