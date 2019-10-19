NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,406,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after acquiring an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,298,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,450,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,543,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,318,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,557,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,271,292,000 after acquiring an additional 785,668 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $229.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Roth Capital set a $60.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $31,107.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

