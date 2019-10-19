NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,343,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,542,000 after acquiring an additional 577,328 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 17,142,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,639,000 after purchasing an additional 371,626 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 789,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after purchasing an additional 330,982 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,451,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,174,000 after purchasing an additional 255,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 129.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 430,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,360,000 after purchasing an additional 242,585 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWS opened at $89.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.19. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $91.41.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4793 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.