NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.57 Million Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,401 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 138.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLO. DA Davidson began coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NYSE:FLO opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.40. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $24.35.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.66 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 4.44%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

