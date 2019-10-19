NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.46 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,921,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,367,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,357,000.

IWM opened at $152.61 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $125.81 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.04.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5437 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

