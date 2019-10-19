NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,605 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $804,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $572,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,568 shares of company stock worth $6,837,472 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.43. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.97 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.76% and a return on equity of 37.75%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

