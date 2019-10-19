NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

NXRT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust to $51.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.64.

NXRT stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 177,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,685. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.39.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.54). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.05 million. Analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.51%.

In other news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 500,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.19 per share, with a total value of $20,595,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth $82,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 35.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 351.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

