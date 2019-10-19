Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Newriver Reit (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Newriver Reit from GBX 248 ($3.24) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 228 ($2.98).

Shares of LON NRR opened at GBX 211 ($2.76) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $645.82 million and a PE ratio of -17.44. Newriver Reit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 143.20 ($1.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 264 ($3.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 187.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.83.

In related news, insider Allan Lockhart sold 20,032 shares of Newriver Reit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09), for a total transaction of £32,051.20 ($41,880.57). Also, insider David Lockhart sold 10,000 shares of Newriver Reit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22), for a total value of £17,000 ($22,213.51).

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

