Newcrest Mining (ASX:NCM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.49

Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.49 and traded as high as $33.49. Newcrest Mining shares last traded at $33.11, with a volume of 3,595,811 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$35.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$30.57.

Get Newcrest Mining alerts:

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.214 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Newcrest Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; Bonikro, Cote d'Ivoire; and other projects.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.