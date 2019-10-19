New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Acquires New Stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 110.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 771.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Conor Murphy purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.68 per share, with a total value of $107,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 20,902 shares in the company, valued at $745,783.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric T. Steigerwalt purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $425,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 111,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,575.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $991,180. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BHF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.96. 637,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.83. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.10.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.33. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

