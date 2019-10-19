Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Down 6.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock to $415.00. The stock traded as low as $273.36 and last traded at $275.30, 22,501,751 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 171% from the average session volume of 8,318,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.35.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NFLX. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.11.

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith acquired 6,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total transaction of $17,130,562.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,130,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,983 shares of company stock worth $44,378,164. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a PE ratio of 102.72, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.59 and its 200 day moving average is $331.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

