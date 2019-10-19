Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $22.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dermira from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dermira from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.36.

DERM stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. 10,785,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. Dermira has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $15.48.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $66.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 million. Dermira had a negative net margin of 306.91% and a negative return on equity of 478.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dermira will post -4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dermira news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,000 shares of Dermira stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $52,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,917.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas G. Wiggans purchased 23,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $199,998.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,747.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Dermira by 124.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Dermira by 621.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dermira by 41.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dermira in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Dermira in the second quarter worth $120,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

