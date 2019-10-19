Nectar Reaches Market Cap of $16.03 Million (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 92.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. During the last week, Nectar has traded up 92.8% against the US dollar. Nectar has a total market cap of $16.03 million and $706.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nectar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $18.94, $33.94 and $7.50.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00034797 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00087128 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001155 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00116614 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,111.18 or 1.00846340 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003425 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 102.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

NEC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com . The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a

Buying and Selling Nectar

