National Veterinary Care (ASX:NVL) Shares Down 2.1%

National Veterinary Care Ltd (ASX:NVL) shares were down 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$2.35 ($1.67) and last traded at A$2.35 ($1.67), approximately 16,953 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.40 ($1.70).

The stock has a market cap of $159.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About National Veterinary Care (ASX:NVL)

National Veterinary Care Limited provides veterinary services in Australia and New Zealand. It operates a network of clinics that provide services, such as acupuncture, blood tests, chemotherapy, dental radiography, desexing, digital radiography, electrocardiograph, heartworm injections, health exams, and healthy nutrition programs.

