National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,913 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 385.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 375.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,528 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $99,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,853.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 22,640 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $415,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,936.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOV traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.11. 3,918,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,503,583. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.38, a PEG ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.05. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $41.76.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 63.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. On average, research analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.48.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.