National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on NCMI. BidaskClub upgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on National CineMedia from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on National CineMedia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th.

Shares of National CineMedia stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.61. 307,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,470. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.72. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $9.34.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 8.12%. National CineMedia’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that National CineMedia will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,291,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 527,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,060 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 98.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 2,980.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 23,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

