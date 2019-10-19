National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
Several research firms have issued reports on NCMI. BidaskClub upgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on National CineMedia from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on National CineMedia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th.
Shares of National CineMedia stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.61. 307,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,470. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.72. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $9.34.
In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,291,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 527,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,060 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 98.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 2,980.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 23,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.
About National CineMedia
National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.
Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?
Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.