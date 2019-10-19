National Bank Financial Weighs in on Extendicare Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Extendicare in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$284.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$280.60 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EXE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extendicare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.00.

TSE EXE opened at C$9.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.37. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$5.95 and a 1 year high of C$9.60. The company has a market cap of $835.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 162.16%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

