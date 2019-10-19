National Bank Financial Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 77.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $18.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 49,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Recommended Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.