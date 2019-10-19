National Bank Financial Boosts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$58.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$53.44.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of TSE AP.UN opened at C$53.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$41.25 and a 52-week high of C$54.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

In other news, Director Gerald R. Connor sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.75, for a total value of C$65,969.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,493,355.32.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.