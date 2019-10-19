MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $508.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) will report $508.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $505.09 million and the highest is $514.50 million. MYR Group posted sales of $399.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $448.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.20 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MYRG. BidaskClub raised MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on MYR Group from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of MYR Group stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,117. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MYR Group has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 3,384.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

