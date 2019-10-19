MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $52.51

MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$52.51 and last traded at C$52.73, with a volume of 49604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$54.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

