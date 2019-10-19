M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Barclays

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $206.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Macquarie set a $158.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.75.

MTB traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.23. 1,010,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.99. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $133.78 and a fifty-two week high of $176.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.12). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.96, for a total transaction of $167,263.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,371 shares in the company, valued at $206,966.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William J. Farrell II sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $502,927.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,996.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,828 shares of company stock valued at $770,668. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.8% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 24.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 26,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

