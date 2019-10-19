Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $238.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MSCI is benefiting from growth in equity ETF-related revenues, non-ETF passive revenues and exchange-traded futures and options products. Strong demand for custom and factor index modules and increasing adoption of the ESG solution into the investment process hold promise. Also, the company’s acquisition of Carbon Delta is a key catalyst. Strong traction in client segments like wealth management, banks and broker dealers, is a positive. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q3 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, increasing demand for lower fee products from other index providers that are targeting new inflows is an overhang. Additionally, declining asset-based fees is a concern.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MSCI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Msci from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Msci currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.00.

Shares of Msci stock traded down $4.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $224.40. The company had a trading volume of 276,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,445. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.02 and its 200-day moving average is $227.51. Msci has a fifty-two week low of $134.28 and a fifty-two week high of $247.57.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $385.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.81 million. Msci had a net margin of 39.27% and a negative return on equity of 599.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Msci will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Msci in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,577,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Msci in the 3rd quarter worth about $909,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Msci by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Msci in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Msci by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,981,000 after purchasing an additional 26,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

