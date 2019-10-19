Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,604,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,925,000 after acquiring an additional 498,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,535,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,331,000 after acquiring an additional 75,412 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 786,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 84,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 31,544 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COOP. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $15.99.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.10 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 52.72%. Analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

