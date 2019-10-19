Mosaic Acquisition (NASDAQ:MOSC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Mosaic Acquisition (NASDAQ:MOSC) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MOSC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,698. Mosaic Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.71.

In other Mosaic Acquisition news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 24,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $255,811.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mosaic Acquisition stock. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOSC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

About Mosaic Acquisition

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

