Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 367,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,933 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Wendys were worth $7,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 532.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 430,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 362,782 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 17,654 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendys in the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Wendys in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,392,000. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Wendys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. MKM Partners set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wendys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wendys in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Finally, Longbow Research set a $25.00 target price on shares of Wendys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Wendys Co has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $22.84.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $435.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.64 million. Wendys had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Wendys’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wendys Co will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

In other Wendys news, insider E.J. Wunsch sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $75,763.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,728.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $39,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,722,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,478,694 shares of company stock valued at $49,468,264. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wendys Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

