Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,567 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Universal were worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 6.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Universal by 10.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Universal during the second quarter valued at $1,091,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Universal during the second quarter valued at $318,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

UVV stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 5.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average is $55.79. Universal Corp has a one year low of $49.07 and a one year high of $76.98.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $296.92 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.