Morgan Stanley Invests $7.30 Million in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 151,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,297,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Adaptive Biotechnologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Crosslink Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADPT stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.34. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

