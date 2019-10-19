Morgan Stanley Buys 11,339 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of AptarGroup worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In other news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 5,749 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $682,118.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,288.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR opened at $117.78 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.26 and a 52-week high of $126.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.31 and its 200-day moving average is $117.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $742.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.