Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,221.27

Morgan Sindall Group PLC (LON:MGNS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,221.27 and traded as high as $1,220.00. Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at $1,208.00, with a volume of 11,740 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Morgan Sindall Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,616.25 ($21.12).

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,189.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,220.55. The company has a market capitalization of $562.15 million and a P/E ratio of 8.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 21 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. Morgan Sindall Group’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

About Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.