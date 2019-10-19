Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

MNR has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of MNR opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.25). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.91 million. Analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $243,997.00. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 895,219 shares in the company, valued at $11,655,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,880 shares of company stock worth $338,088. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 64,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

