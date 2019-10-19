Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 1,367.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Mondelez International by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.15.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $56.72. The company has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

