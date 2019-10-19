Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MFON opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Mobivity has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter. Mobivity had a negative net margin of 75.10% and a negative return on equity of 423.58%.

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. Its platforms consist of software for phones, tablets, PCs, and point-of-sale systems, which enable resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers via mobile phones, mobile smartphone applications, and dynamically printed receipt content.

