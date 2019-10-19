MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $443.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will report sales of $443.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $449.91 million and the lowest is $431.40 million. MKS Instruments posted sales of $487.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $474.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.33. 236,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,708. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $56.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $49,433.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,590.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

