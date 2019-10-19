Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 40 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of ASML by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $254.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ASML Holding NV has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $269.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.59. The stock has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Kepler Capital Markets cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Santander cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.25.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

