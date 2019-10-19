Mission Wealth Management LP Has $267,000 Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cerner were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 10.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 26.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 10.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the third quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Cerner by 29.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 27,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $1,981,871.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie L. Gerberding sold 7,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $569,388.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,268 shares of company stock worth $23,243,010 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $67.76 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $76.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CERN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cerner from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Cerner from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Cerner in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.19.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

