Mission Wealth Management LP Buys New Stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,308.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,649,000 after acquiring an additional 45,805 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $403.20 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $314.14 and a 52-week high of $414.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total value of $47,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.08, for a total transaction of $381,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,773 shares of company stock valued at $669,481 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $441.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective (up from $435.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.93.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.