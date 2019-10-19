Mincoin (MNC) Hits One Day Volume of $12.00

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Mincoin has a market capitalization of $122,187.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mincoin has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mincoin coin can now be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00669722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012640 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013194 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Mincoin (MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 5,913,587 coins. The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mincoin’s official message board is www.mincoinforum.com . Mincoin’s official website is www.mincoin.us

Mincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

