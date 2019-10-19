Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TIGO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. HSBC raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.00.

TIGO stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.57. The company had a trading volume of 34,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $44.02 and a 1 year high of $74.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.08.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,040,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,989,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 6,530.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 218,648 shares in the last quarter. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

