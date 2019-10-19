Metlife (NYSE:MET) Earns “Neutral” Rating from B. Riley

Metlife (NYSE:MET)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by B. Riley in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MET. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.51.

Metlife stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,890,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,903. Metlife has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $51.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Metlife will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 4.1% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1.0% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 27.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 4.1% in the second quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 10.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

