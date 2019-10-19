Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 126,481 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 76.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,481 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,025,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,081,000 after purchasing an additional 280,325 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 92,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $440,000. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 521,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,291,000 after acquiring an additional 62,361 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $28.19 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83.

